Dermatology Special

Many Patients With Vitiligo Do Not Receive Treatment

Children and adolescents more often prescribed topical treatments; systemic treatments more often prescribed to adults
vitiligo
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Vitiligo
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