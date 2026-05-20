Many Seeking Skin Cancer Surveillance Care Have Low Risk for Skin Cancer

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A considerable proportion of people seeking skin cancer (SC) surveillance care have a low risk for SC diagnosis, according to a study published online May 20 in JAMA Dermatology.Yin Li, Ph.D., and Robert Swerlick, M.D., from Emory University in Atlanta, conducted a cross-sectional study using data collected through a routine, previsit survey to define the demographics, SC risk factors, and near-term outcomes of asymptomatic individuals.The study included 1,074 new patients with no skin complaints who sought examinations for concerns about SC. Of these, 186 reported a personal history of SC (99.5 percent with skin phototypes I through III); the percentage reporting a history of SC increased with age. A total of 146 skin biopsies were undertaken by 131 patients (12.2 percent), and 38 SCs were diagnosed. SC was diagnosed in three patients younger than 50 years; 37 of the SCs were diagnosed in patients with skin types I through III. In order to diagnose one SC, the number needed to be examined was 181 and seven in patients aged 50 years or younger and in those aged 70 years or older, respectively. For patients with and without a history of SC, the number needed to examine was 12 and 52, respectively."The implementation of triage criteria for asymptomatic patients seeking SC surveillance, based on risk factors such as age, skin phototype, and SC history, may be beneficial for selecting individuals who are at higher risk for SC diagnosis and therefore most likely to benefit from routine surveillance," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter