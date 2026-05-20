Dermatology Special

Many Seeking Skin Cancer Surveillance Care Have Low Risk for Skin Cancer

The authors suggest implementing triage criteria for asymptomatic patients seeking SC surveillance, based on age, skin phototype, and SC history
skin cancer melanoma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Screening
Skin Cancer
logo
www.healthday.com