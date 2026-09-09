Margin-Controlled Surgery Beneficial for Immunosuppressed With Cutaneous SCC

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For immunosuppressed patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) and peripheral and deep en face margin assessment (PDEMA) are associated with a reduced risk for poor outcomes and major poor outcomes compared with standard excision followed by postoperative vertical section margin assessment (SEVMA), according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Lindsey M. Voller, M.D., from The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, and colleagues examined outcomes in immunosuppressed patients with CSCC treated with MMS/PDEMA versus SEVMA using retrospective data from 12 centers.Data were included for 3,644 tumors: 2,617 T1; 718 T2a; 283 T2b; and 26 T3. The researchers found that in the inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) cohort, significantly higher rates of poor outcomes and major poor outcomes were seen in association with SEVMA versus MMS/PDEMA, including local recurrence, nodal metastasis, disease-specific death, any poor outcome, and major poor outcomes (weighted subhazard ratios, 1.44, 1.60, 1.58, 1.71, and 1.91, respectively). For all poor outcomes, IPTW-adjusted cumulative incidence function curves favored MMS/PDEMA. For SEVMA versus MMS/PDEMA, the three-year cumulative incidence was 5.6 versus 3.9 percent for local recurrence; 3.7 versus 2.1 percent for nodal metastasis; 1.5 versus 1.0 percent for distant metastasis; 2.8 versus 1.8 percent for disease-specific death; 9.3 versus 5.5 percent for any poor outcome; and 5.9 versus 3.1 percent for major poor outcomes."These findings collectively support margin-controlled surgery as a preferred approach to improve disease control and reduce morbidity and mortality in this high-risk population," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and dermatology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter