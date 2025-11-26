Melanoma Incidence Has Decreased Among Young Men in the United States

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Melanoma cases increased overall from 2001 to 2021 in the United States but decreased among young men, according to a study published in the November issue of SKIN.Rita Kamoua, from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio, and colleagues identified patients with melanoma between 2001 and 2021 to examine the age-adjusted incidence rates per 100,000 population. The rates were stratified by sex and age into older and younger patients (age cutoff, 40 years). Time trends were estimated, reported as annual percentage change (APC) and average APC (AAPC).The researchers identified 1,480,740 patients diagnosed with melanoma in the United States between 2001 and 2021. There was an increase seen in melanoma incidence rates in men and women (AAPC, 1.15 and 1.30, respectively). Incidence rates increased for men and women in older patient groups (AAPC, 1.47 and 1.86; respectively); however, the difference was not significant. In younger men, but not women, melanoma incidence decreased (AAPC, −2.19 percent). The sex-specific difference was significant, with an absolute AAPC of 1.65 and significant nonparallel, nonidentical trends."Our study highlights significant differences in melanoma incidence between sexes and age groups," the authors write. "These findings are important for informing targeted public health initiatives and guiding future research to better understand the underlying causes of these disparities."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter