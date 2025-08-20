Metabolic Syndrome, Circadian Syndrome Linked to Melanoma Risk

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Metabolic syndrome (MetS) and circadian syndrome (CircS) are associated with increased melanoma risk, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Scientific Reports.Yiru Chen, from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College in Beijing, and colleagues examined the relationships between MetS, CircS, and melanoma risk, emphasizing the differences between genders and using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2007 to 2018.Overall, 209 of the 29,132 participants reported a melanoma diagnosis. The researchers found that melanoma risk was higher for individuals with MetS or CircS. Stronger associations were seen in men than women. In men, the risk for melanoma increased sharply when more than two components of MetS were present, indicating a dose-response pattern. A more notable predictive value was seen in women versus men based on the triglyceride glucose index levels."The results show a strong link between components of MetS and a higher chance of developing melanoma in males, where these components prove more effective at predicting risk," the authors write. "These findings help fill key gaps in current research and lay the groundwork for improving melanoma risk assessment and prevention."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter