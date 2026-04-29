Dermatology Special

Model Provides Well-Calibrated Risk Estimates for First Metachronous cSCC

Discrimination modest, but model demonstrated excellent calibration across predictor subgroups
skin cancer exam dermatologist doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Skin Cancer
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