Dermatology Special

Moderate Discriminatory Performance Seen With Melanoma Prediction Models

Variation noted in discrimination for six published models assessed using AUC, from 0.58 to 0.70
Moderate Discriminatory Performance Seen With Melanoma Prediction Models
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
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