Dermatology Special

Montelukast + Isotretinoin Effective for Moderate Acne Vulgaris

Montelukast combined with isotretinoin outperforms isotretinoin alone, with fewer side effects
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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