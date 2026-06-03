Montelukast + Isotretinoin Effective for Moderate Acne Vulgaris

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For moderate acne vulgaris, montelukast combined with isotretinoin is effective, outperforming isotretinoin, according to a study published in the May issue of SKIN.Rima Alhalabi, M.D., from Damascus University in Syria, and colleagues compared the efficacy of montelukast as an adjuvant treatment to isotretinoin versus isotretinoin alone for moderate acne vulgaris in a randomized comparative prospective trial involving 40 patients. The participants were randomly assigned to receive montelukast (10 mg/day) with isotretinoin (20 mg/day for 10 days, followed by three months of 0.6 mg/kg/day) and isotretinoin alone (20 mg/day for 10 days, followed by three months of 0.6 mg/kg/day). Patients were followed up on the 40th day and then monthly.The researchers observed significant reductions in Global Acne Grading System (GAGS) scores, comedones, inflammatory lesions, and total lesions with the addition of montelukast to isotretinoin, with significant differences seen between the beginning and end of treatment. Significant differences were also seen between the treatment groups regarding GAGS scores, inflammatory lesions, total lesions, and patient satisfaction when evaluating patients at the end of the treatment period. More side effects were reported in the isotretinoin group."Combining montelukast with isotretinoin is preferable to a single regimen of isotretinoin, particularly regarding efficacy, patient satisfaction, and tolerability," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter