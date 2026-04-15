Dermatology Special

Mortality Varies With Primary Tumor Location in Cutaneous Melanoma

Increased mortality seen with primary tumor location in head and neck site; mortality reduced for location in upper limb/shoulder and lower limb/hip
melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Mortality
melanoma

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