Dermatology Special

Mucosal Melanoma Linked to Prior Keratinocyte Carcinoma

Finding was significant even after lip-case exclusion, and was consistent across nonvulvovaginal anogenital, sinosanal, UADT sites
melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Skin Cancer
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