Mucosal Melanoma Linked to Prior Keratinocyte Carcinoma

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Mucosal melanoma (MM) is associated with prior keratinocyte carcinoma (KC), according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Linden B. Huhmann, Ph.D., from the VA Boston Veterans Healthcare System, and colleagues conducted a retrospective, nested case-control study using the Veterans Health Administration and Mass General Brigham health system to identify risk factors for MM. Cases were identified from 2000 to 2025 and were matched in a 1:4 ratio with cutaneous melanoma (CM) and no-melanoma controls.Data were included for 517 MM cases matched to 2,068 CM cases and 2,068 no-melanoma controls. The researchers found that MM occurred more frequently than CM among Blacks (4.6 versus 0.1 percent) and Hispanics (3.3 versus 0.7 percent). There was an association seen for prior KC with elevated odds of MM versus no-melanoma controls (adjusted odds ratio, 4.28), even with lip-case exclusion. Across nonvulvovaginal anogenital, sinonasal, and upper aerodigestive tract sites, this finding was consistent."While prior KC has been linked to increased CM risk, its association with MM is novel," the authors write. "Notably, despite the unique mutational profiles and partial sun exposure of lip cases compared to other mucosal sites, the association remained robust to lip-case exclusion, suggesting a strong relationship."One author disclosed ties to Bayer and Merck.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter