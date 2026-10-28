Dermatology Special

Multisite Remission Explored in Multisite Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid

45 percent achieved multisite complete remission; persistent oral and ocular diseases frequently prevented remission
Multisite Remission Explored in Multisite Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Skin Disorders
Autoimmune Disorders
Remission
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