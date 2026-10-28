Multisite Remission Explored in Multisite Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer than half of patients with multisite mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP) achieve multisite complete remission (mCR), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in JAMA Dermatology.Leah McAleer, from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine mCR and site-specific treatment response patterns in 77 patients with multisite MMP.The researchers found that 35 patients (45 percent) achieved mCR in a median of 32.0 months. Improvement was demonstrated by all patients, and 83 percent achieved CR at one or more sites, but mCR was frequently prevented by persistent oral and ocular diseases. Relapses occurred in 44 percent of the patients achieving CR at one or more sites, most often at the oral and ocular mucosa; some patients experienced relapse at multiple sites. High rates of improvement were seen in association with rituximab-based regimens and Janus kinase inhibitor therapy. Serious adverse events occurred most often with cyclophosphamide monotherapy and Janus kinase inhibitor therapy."Fewer than half of patients with multisite MMP achieved simultaneous multisite remission despite high rates of site-specific response," the authors write. "Oral and ocular diseases were the primary drivers of persistent activity and relapse, supporting greater emphasis on site-directed assessment and management."One author disclosed ties to Cabaletta Bio.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter