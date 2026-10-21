Novel Moisturizer Increases Elastin Expression in Dermatoporosis

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with dermatoporosis, 12 weeks of twice-daily use of a novel moisturizer (GC) is associated with an increase in elastin expression, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.Glynis Ablon, M.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a 12-week multisite study recruiting female and male individuals aged 40 to 60 years with a history of fragile skin and dry, crepey skin on the knees to examine changes in skin biomarkers following use of GC. The cream was applied to the knee and thigh skin twice a day.The researchers found that elastin expression increased significantly from baseline to week 12 with GC cream use (18 to 36 percent), and there was a trend toward higher beta-galactosidase expression (18 to 24 percent). The expression of CD44, CD47, and collagen type I alpha 1 was stable at both timepoints. Visible improvements were seen in individuals' skin firmness and appearance."Together with previously reported improvements in skin texture and hydration, these findings support the GC cream as a moisturizer that may help improve skin health both below and at the skin surface in individuals with dermatoporosis-related changes to the skin," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical and dermatological companies, including Galderma, which manufactures GC and provided funding for the writing and editorial support of the manuscript.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter