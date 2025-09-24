Novel Oral Supplement Boosts Effect of Pharmacological Treatment for Alopecia

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A novel oral supplement significantly increases the clinical efficacy of pharmacological treatments for mild-to-severe alopecia, according to a study published in the September issue of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.Massimo Milani, M.D., from Cantabria Labs Difa Cooper in Milan, and colleagues evaluated the efficacy of a novel dietary supplement, AGA-P, in improving the clinical efficacy of minoxidil and finasteride. AGA-P contains Serenoa repens extract, Cucurbita pepo extract, L-cystine, and vitamin C. The analysis included 225 participants with androgenic alopecia (AGA) or female androgenic alopecia (FAGA) who were randomly assigned to receive either pharmacological treatment plus dietary supplementation or drug treatment only.The researchers found that oral supplementation significantly increased the clinical efficacy of pharmacological treatments for mild-to-severe AGA/FAGA compared with drug treatment alone (great improvement seen in 36.5 percent versus 25 percent)."This finding highlights the potential of integrating dietary supplements in alopecia treatment strategies, advocating for further research and larger-scale studies to substantiate these findings," the authors write.Several authors disclosed financial ties to Cantabria Labs Difa Cooper, the company selling AGA-P.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter