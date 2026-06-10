Oral Nicotinamide Cost-Effective for Preventing Keratinocyte Carcinoma

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Oral nicotinamide is cost-effective for the prevention of keratinocyte carcinoma (KC), according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Dermatology.David Perez, from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and colleagues examined the cost-effectiveness of oral nicotinamide for KC prevention in an economic evaluation with a one-year horizon that included data from individuals within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).A total of 33,822 individuals were included in the analysis, contributing 78,726 person-years of follow-up. The researchers found that KC incidence was 0.204 and 0.255 per person-year in those exposed to nicotinamide and those not exposed, respectively, reflecting a 0.051 absolute risk reduction and 624 KCs prevented annually among 12,287 users. The total cost of nicotinamide was $161,451, with treatment cost savings of $526,032, resulting in net savings of $364,581. Nicotinamide use yielded 6.24 quality-adjusted life-years (QALYs) gained per year across the cohort assuming a 0.01-QALY decrement per KC, with a differential cost of −$58,426 per QALY gained. This represented a 19.9 percent reduction in annual KC treatment costs at the cohort level. Median and scenario differential costs were −$57,600 and $14,407 per QALY gained, respectively, in probabilistic, one-way, and non-VHA cost analyses."Oral nicotinamide was not only a cost-effective and patient-centric strategy for KC prevention, but it also remains economically favorable under a range of assumptions and may become even more cost-effective under higher procedure costs and frequency," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter