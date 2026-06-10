Dermatology Special

Oral Nicotinamide Cost-Effective for Preventing Keratinocyte Carcinoma

Nicotinamide use yielded 6.24 QALYs gained per year across the cohort assuming a 0.01-QALY decrement per KC
capsules
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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