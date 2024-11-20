Patch Test Positivity Rate Varies From 13 to 100 Percent for Cosmetics

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The patch test positivity rate varies from 13 to 100 percent for cosmetic products, and predominant allergens in cosmetics include nickel sulfate and fragrance mix I, according to a review published in the November issue of SKIN.

Trya Oktaviani, M.D., from Universitas Sebelas Maret in Surakarta, Indonesia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to determine the list of allergens that most often cause allergic contact dermatitis in cosmetic products and to examine the patch test positivity rate for cosmetic products. Thirteen studies were included, with 111,097 participants: 10 retrospective studies and three clinical trials performed in various locations.

The researchers found that the patch test positivity rate varied from 13 to 100 percent. Nickel sulfate, fragrance mix I, cobalt chloride, para-phenylenediamine base, potassium dichromate, and balsam of Peru were the predominant allergens identified in cosmetics.

"This systematic review contributes meaningful insights into the prevalence and allergen profiles of cosmetic-induced contact dermatitis," the authors write. "Identifying key allergens, such as nickel sulfate and fragrance mix I, emphasizes the importance of targeted interventions and increased awareness within the cosmetics industry."

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)