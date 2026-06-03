Dermatology Special

Performance of AI, Human Readers Compared for Skin Lesion Diagnosis

Modern foundation model better than readers with less than three years of experience; inferior to experts with >10 years of experience
skin cancer melanoma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Screening
Skin Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
logo
www.healthday.com