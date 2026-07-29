Post-Mohs Micrographic Surgery Oral Antibiotic Prophylaxis Not Beneficial

WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Routine postoperative oral prophylaxis with antibiotics does not significantly reduce surgical site infection after Mohs micrographic surgery, according to a review published in the July issue of SKIN.Jordan Shelestak, from the Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Joplin, Missouri, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine whether the benefits of prophylactic antibiotic use in Mohs micrographic surgery outweigh the potential risks, specifically with respect to preventing surgical site infection. Thirteen studies, including randomized controlled trials, observational studies, and survey studies, met the inclusion criteria. The studies encompassed oral, intra-incisional, and topical interventions.The researchers observed no consistent benefits of oral prophylactic antibiotics based on evidence from randomized trials and observational studies; surgical site infection rates were comparable to those of controls. Significantly reduced surgical site infection risk was seen with intra-incisional antibiotic administration (relative risk, 0.18 to 0.32); the benefit was seen in both Staphylococcus aureus carriers and noncarriers for topical decolonization with mupirocin. Substantial variability and frequent overprescription of antibiotics, often exceeding guideline recommendations, was highlighted in survey studies. Low-to-moderate certainty of evidence was seen due to heterogeneity, retrospective design, and inconsistent definitions of surgical site infection."Until more definitive data is available, prophylactic antibiotic use should continue to be reserved for clearly defined high-risk patients in accordance with the existing guidelines," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter