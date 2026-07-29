Dermatology Special

Post-Mohs Micrographic Surgery Oral Antibiotic Prophylaxis Not Beneficial

No consistent benefits seen for oral prophylactic antibiotics; intra-incisional antibiotics did reduce surgical site infection
skin cancer surgery mohs melanoma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Surgery
Skin Cancer
Antibiotics
Infection
logo
www.healthday.com