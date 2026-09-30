Dermatology Special

Postop Complications for Body Contouring Surgery Not Elevated With Hidradenitis Suppurativa

No significant association seen for HS with increased risk for surgical site infection, minor complications, major complications
surgeon surgery
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Surgery
Risk Factors
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
logo
www.healthday.com