Postop Complications for Body Contouring Surgery Not Elevated With Hidradenitis Suppurativa

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is not associated with a significant increase in postoperative complications after body contouring surgery, according to a study published in the September issue of SKIN.Margaret G. Mercante, from the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, and colleagues conducted a retrospective matched case-control study involving patients undergoing body contouring surgery from a single academic center. A total of 53 patients with HS were matched to 106 controls without HS.The researchers found no significant association for HS with increased odds of surgical site infection, minor complications, or major complications. Low event rates and wide confidence intervals limited interpretation of major complication risk."This information may aid surgeons in preoperative counseling and surgical planning for HS patients, supporting the consideration of body contouring surgery in appropriately selected individuals," the authors write.Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter