Prevalence, Odds of Skin Cancer, Melanoma Increased for Veterans

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Veterans have higher prevalence and odds of skin cancer and melanoma, as well as psoriasis, compared with nonveterans, according to a study published online Sept. 4 in JAMA Dermatology.

Shawheen J. Rezaei, from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues conducted a population-based cross-sectional study using nationally representative data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to compare the prevalence and odds of dermatologic conditions between veterans and nonveterans. Data were included for 61,307 participants: 54,554 nonveterans and 6,753 veterans.

The researchers found that compared with nonveterans, veterans had a higher prevalence of any skin cancer history (9.0 versus 2.9 percent), as well as a higher prevalence of melanoma history (2.2 versus 0.6 percent). Veterans had higher odds of any skin cancer history and melanoma history compared with nonveterans (odds ratios, 1.72 and 2.27, respectively) after adjustment for demographic factors. Compared with nonveterans, veterans had a higher prevalence of a psoriasis diagnosis (4.5 versus 2.9 percent) and higher odds of a psoriasis diagnosis (odds ratio, 1.61).

"Our findings contribute to evidence indicating greater risk of skin cancers among veterans using a single, population-based data source," the authors write. "Public health measures seeking to address veteran health care differences could emphasize primary preventive strategies to mitigate risk and early detection of dermatologic conditions through regular skin examinations."

