Prevalence of Primary Epithelioid Sarcoma Is 0.49 per 100,000 in the U.S.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of primary epithelioid sarcoma (PES) is 0.49 per 100,000 in the United States and is highest among those aged 35 to 39 years, according to a study published online in the November issue of SKIN.Shangyi Fu, from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues examined the prevalence of PES in the U.S. population using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program. Disease occurrence patterns were identified from 2017 to 2018.The analysis identified 217.2 cases of PES, corresponding to an overall prevalence of 0.49 per 100,000. The researchers found that prevalence was highest among individuals of White race aged 25 to 59 years, and the second-highest prevalence was seen among individuals of Black race aged 30 to 64 years. The highest prevalence rate was seen among those aged 35 to 39 years. For 2017 to 2018, prevalence was highest among Whites and lowest among American Indians."Our data suggests that the prevalence of PES is least prevalent in American Indian populations and most prevalent among White populations," the authors write. "Further epidemiological studies that do not rely solely on billing code are needed to validate these findings and provide a clearer understanding of PES prevalence across diverse populations."