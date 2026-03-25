Dermatology Special

Punch Excision Plus Radiotherapy Effective for Trunk Keloids

Perioperative and postoperative RT yield equivalent cosmetic outcomes at 18 months postoperatively
keloid scar
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Skin Disorders
Radiation
Cosmetic Surgery

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