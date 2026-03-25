Punch Excision Plus Radiotherapy Effective for Trunk Keloids

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For trunk keloids, punch excision combined with radiotherapy (RT) is effective, according to a study published in the March issue of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.Yunfeng Guan and Meiling Huang, from the Fifth School of Clinical Medicine of Zhejiang Chinese Medical University in Huzhou, examined the clinical efficacy and safety of punch excision combined with electron beam RT for treating trunk keloids in a retrospective study. Differences between perioperative RT (initiated one day before surgery) and postoperative RT (initiated within 24 hours after surgery) were examined. The Patient and Observer Scar Assessment Scale (POSAS) and records of adverse reactions were used to assess outcomes.Thirty-four patients were included in the study. The researchers found that all keloids improved significantly without recurrence at 18 months. There were decreases of 52.73 and 62.77 percent in the total Observer Scale score and the Patient Scale score, respectively. At 18 months, there was no significant difference seen in POSAS scores between the groups. Advantages in terms of shorter postoperative bleeding duration and lower incidence of moderate-to-severe acute pain were seen in the perioperative group."Regarding the choice of RT timing, perioperative RT and postoperative RT yield equivalent cosmetic outcomes at 18 months postoperatively, but perioperative RT demonstrates advantages," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter