Dermatology Special

Real-World Treatment of Early-Stage Melanoma Aligns With Guidelines

Management is predominantly surgical; most second lines of treatment included systemic drug therapy
suture wound melanoma mohs skin cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Surgery
Prescription Drugs
Radiation
melanoma
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