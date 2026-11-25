WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Reflectance confocal microscopy (RCM) is valuable for facial lesions clinically suspected of lentigo maligna (LM), according to a study published online Nov. 19 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Marianne Thérèse Signoret-Bravo, M.D., from the Hospital General "Dr. Manuel Gea González" in Mexico City, and colleagues examined the diagnostic performance of RCM in clinically suspected cases of facial LM in a prospective single-center study. A total of 248 flat pigmented facial lesions clinically suspected of LM were included.The researchers found that RCM achieved 100 and 94.2 percent sensitivity and specificity, respectively, for LM diagnosis; following RCM evaluation, 75 percent of lesions did not undergo biopsy. In 100 percent of biopsy-proven LM, perifollicular dendritic cells were present on RCM. Despite RCM findings suggestive of LM, 20 percent of all LM had an initially negative biopsy, prompting additional histopathologic evaluation, which confirmed LM in all cases."We confirm that perifollicular dendritic cells under RCM are a relevant LM sign that might warrant ancillary testing in cases where initial biopsies are negative for LM," the authors write. "Overall, RCM emerges as an additional tool that strengthens the correlation between clinical, dermoscopic, and histopathologic findings in LM."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter