Dermatology Special

Relapse After Stage I Melanoma Tied to Higher Tumor Burden, Poorer Survival

Patients with previous stage I melanoma more often had three or more metastatic sites, brain mets, elevated LDH at relapse
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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