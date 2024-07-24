Residence in Disadvantaged Area Tied to Discoid Lupus Erythematosus Severity

WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Geospatial disadvantage is associated with discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE) disease severity, according to a study published online July 24 in JAMA Dermatology.

Daniella Forman Faden, M.P.H., from the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the association between U.S. Census block measures of deprivation and disease severity in a cross-sectional study of 154 adult patients with DLE.

Overall, 51 percent of participants had an area deprivation index (ADI) >5. The researchers found that residence within communities with an ADI >5 was associated with increased odds of moderate-to-severe damage and activity in multivariate logistic regression (odds ratios, 3.90 and 3.31, respectively). Similar associations with greater odds of moderate-to-severe damage were seen for concurrent cigarette smoking (odds ratio, 3.15). Race was not significantly associated with DLE disease severity after controlling for ADI and other confounders.

"Recognizing the association of ADI with DLE disease severity is critical, as it highlights the potential for geographically targeted interventions and policy changes to improve outcomes in patients with DLE," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

