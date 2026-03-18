Dermatology Special

Risk for Death Reduced With Sentinel Node Biopsy in Melanoma

Significantly reduced risk for death from melanoma and reduced risk for recurrence reported for those undergoing SNB
melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Biopsy
melanoma

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