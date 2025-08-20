Dermatology Special

Risk for Serious Infection Up With Adalimumab Use in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Versus Psoriasis

Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa have increased likelihood of sepsis, genitourinary infection versus those with psoriasis
hidradenitis suppurativa
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Humira
Infection
Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com