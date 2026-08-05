Dermatology Special

Ruxolitinib Cream Beneficial in Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

More patients applying cream achieved IGA treatment success and had ≥75 percent improvement in EASI
atopic dermatitis eczema
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Prescription Drugs
Eczema
Itchiness
Atopic Dermatitis
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