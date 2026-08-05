Ruxolitinib Cream Beneficial in Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) with inadequate response/intolerance/contraindication to topical corticosteroids (TCS) and topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCI), 1.5 percent ruxolitinib cream improves clinical signs of AD, according to a study published online July 20 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology.José Manuel Carrascosa, M.D., from the Universitat Autònoma of Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues conducted a randomized trial involving patients aged 18 years and older with moderate AD who had an inadequate response/intolerance/contraindication to TCS and TCI in the past 12 months. A total of 241 patients were randomly assigned to twice-daily 1.5 percent ruxolitinib cream or vehicle for eight weeks in a 2:1 ratio.The researchers found that significantly more patients who applied 1.5 percent ruxolitinib cream versus vehicle achieved an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0/1 with a ≥2-point improvement from baseline (IGA treatment success; 61.3 versus 13.6 percent) and ≥75 percent improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index from baseline (70.0 versus 18.5 percent) at week 8. At day 2, significantly more patients achieved a ≥4-point improvement in the itch numerical rating scale (29.8 versus 13.7 percent); in 15 minutes after the first application, there was improvement in current itch. There were no serious treatment-related adverse events reported; application site acne was the most common adverse event occurring with ruxolitinib cream (3.8 percent)."Ruxolitinib cream may therefore be an effective topical therapy option before escalation to systemic therapy in patients with moderate AD," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Incyte Corporation, which manufactures ruxolitinib and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter