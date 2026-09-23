Ruxolitinib Cream Shows Promise in Reducing Lesions, Itch With Cutaneous Lichen Planus

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with cutaneous lichen planus, ruxolitinib 1.5 percent cream reduces lesions and itch compared with vehicle, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in JAMA Dermatology.Aaron R. Mangold, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of ruxolitinib 1.5 percent cream in patients with cutaneous lichen planus in a randomized, vehicle-controlled trial involving patients enrolled from 19 sites in the United States and Canada. The trial involved 64 adults with predominantly cutaneous lichen planus, an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 3 or 4, an Itch Numerical Rating Scale score of 4 or greater, and an affected body surface area of 20 percent or less.The researchers found that IGA treatment success was achieved by significantly more patients who applied ruxolitinib 1.5 percent cream than those who applied vehicle (50.0 versus 21.9 percent) at week 16, with further improvement to week 32. The proportion of patients who achieved a 4-point or greater improvement from baseline in the Itch Numerical Rating Scale score demonstrated similar improvement (48.4 versus 16.1 percent). There were no serious treatment-emergent adverse events or discontinuations due to an adverse event with ruxolitinib."Ruxolitinib cream represents a promising potential treatment for cutaneous lichen planus," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Incyte Corporation, which manufactures ruxolitinib and funded the study. Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter