Dermatology Special

Ruxolitinib Cream Shows Promise in Reducing Lesions, Itch With Cutaneous Lichen Planus

Significantly more patients who applied ruxolitinib 1.5 percent achieved IGA treatment success at 16 weeks
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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