Serum Zinc, Selenium, Vitamin D Levels Lower in Acne Vulgaris Patients

WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with acne vulgaris have lower levels of serum zinc, selenium, and vitamin D compared with those without acne vulgaris, according to a study published online July 25 in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

Armaghan Kazeminejad, M.D., from the Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences in Sari, Iran, and colleagues conducted a case-control study involving 100 adults with acne vulgaris attending a dermatology clinic in 2020 and 100 patients without acne vulgaris (controls) attending the same clinic. Sociodemographic characteristics were recorded and anthropometric indices were measured. For all participants, serum zinc, selenium, and vitamin D levels were assessed in peripheral blood samples.

The researchers found that age, sex, weight, height, body mass index, occupation, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking were comparable for acne patients and controls. Compared with controls, acne patients had significantly lower levels of serum zinc, selenium, and vitamin D. The frequency of abnormal zinc and vitamin D levels was significantly higher in acne patients, while no difference was seen in abnormal serum selenium levels. Compared with other disease severity grades, patients with grade 4 acne had lower levels of serum zinc, selenium, and vitamin D levels.

"Future research should take into account various factors that may influence the serum levels of nutrients or the occurrence of acne vulgaris, including nutrition status, sunlight exposure, and hormonal disorders," the authors write.

