Dermatology Special

Single-Fraction Radiotherapy Improves Local Control in Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Local control improved relative to observation, comparable to conventional postoperative radiotherapy
merkel cell carcinoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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