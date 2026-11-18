WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Non-White heart transplant recipients develop posttransplant skin and soft tissue cancer (SSTC) less often than White heart transplant recipients, according to a research letter published in the November issue of SKIN.Mia A. Mologousis, M.D., from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and colleagues conducted a single-center, matched cohort study of 69 non-White and 133 White heart transplant recipients from February 2013 through April 2023 to characterize posttransplant SSTC.The researchers found that SSTCs were observed less often in non-White versus White recipients (4.3 versus 18.8 percent). Non-White recipients exclusively developed squamous cell carcinomas, while basal cell carcinomas were predominant among White recipients. Lower rates of dermatologic follow-up were seen in non-White recipients (39 versus 59 percent)."The study's observed patterns highlight the importance of continued investigation into posttransplant malignancy risk in increasingly diverse transplant populations," the authors write. "Larger multicenter studies with longer follow-up are needed to better characterize SSTC risk and inform surveillance strategies."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter