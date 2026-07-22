Dermatology Special

Skincare Regimen Improves Blemish-Prone Oily Skin in Teens

Statistically significant reduction in facial redness seen, mainly occurring within first four weeks of treatment
skin
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Teens
Skin Care
Acne
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