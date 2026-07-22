Skincare Regimen Improves Blemish-Prone Oily Skin in Teens

WEDNESDAY, July 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A comprehensive skincare regimen can improve mild-to-moderate blemish-prone oily skin in adolescents, according to a study published in the July issue of SKIN.Kelly M. Kimball, M.D., from OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, and colleagues conducted a 12-week, single-center, open-label clinical trial to assess the efficacy and tolerability of a comprehensive skincare regimen designed for adolescents with mild-to-moderate blemish-prone oily skin. The regimen included a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, face mask, and a choice of either untinted mineral sunscreen (SPF 47) or tinted facial sunscreen (SPF 44). The study was completed by 10 participants, aged 14 to 17 years, with Fitzpatrick skin types I to IV.The researchers found a significant reduction in facial redness (−17.5 percent) based on objective measurements using standardized clinical photography, which mainly occurred within the first four weeks of treatment. There was also a significant increase in pores, spots, and brown spots. Positive outcomes were indicated in subjective assessments, with satisfaction with their clinical results reported by 80 percent of participants by the study's conclusion. Improvements in skin oiliness, breakout frequency, and overall confidence were noted by participants; particular improvement was seen in psychosocial aspects of skin-related quality of life."This 12-week, open-label study demonstrates that an adolescent-focused skincare regimen can significantly reduce facial redness (−17.5 percent) and improve skin-related quality of life, supporting its potential as a clinically evaluated option for teens with mild-to-moderate blemish-prone oily skin," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry. The study was funded by Bright Girl Beauty, LLC, assessed Bright Girl Beauty products, and was conducted at DMR Research LLC, owned by a second author.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter