Slight Increase in Global Burden of Psoriasis Seen Through 2021

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- There was a slight increase in the global burden of psoriasis from 1990 to 2021, according to a research letter published online Nov. 26 in JAMA Dermatology.Linli Liu, M.D., from Suining Central Hospital in China, and colleagues obtained psoriasis data from 1990 to 2021 from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 to examine the burden of psoriasis across 236 countries.The researchers found that from 1990 to 2021, there was a slight increase in global psoriasis burden. For males, the age-standardized incidence rate (ASIR) increased from 56.89 to 62.77 per 100,000 individuals, while for females, the increase was from 57.08 to 61.26 (10.3 and 7.3 percent, respectively). Based on data through 2021, forecasts projected a continued increase in ASIR to about 70 and 66 per 100,000 in males and females, respectively, by 2050. In sensitivity analyses excluding 2021 data, the projected increase for males was attenuated and nearly flat, while the projections for females were similar to the main analysis. Global variations were seen in psoriasis burden in a geographic analysis, with the highest crude incidence and crude prevalence rates in North America and Western Europe, while lower estimated burdens were seen in East Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. A positive correlation was observed between ASIR and sociodemographic index."This decision model analysis identified a slight increase in the global burden of psoriasis from 1990 to 2021, consistent with previous studies," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).