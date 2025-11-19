Dermatology Special

Study Compares Treatment Modalities for Management of Keloids

Intralesional triamcinolone acetonide had greatest efficacy, with relatively favorable side effect profile
keloid scar
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Skin Disorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com