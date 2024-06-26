Study Identifies Prognostic Factors for Localized Adnexal Carcinomas

WEDNESDAY, June 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For localized adnexal carcinomas, age, tumor size, and immunosuppression are associated with survival, according to a study published online June 12 in JEADV.

Robin Zagala, from the Centre Hospitalier de Pau in France, and colleagues examined prognostic factors for outcomes in skin adnexal carcinomas based on data from the CAncers RAres DERMatologiques (CARADERM) database. Demographic data, tumor types, and therapeutic characteristics were obtained for all patients included in the CARADERM database with at least one informative follow-up visit. Analyses were conducted among three populations: patients with complete resection of the primary tumor (ADJ/primary population), patients achieving complete remission after complete resection of a recurrent tumor (ADJ/recurrent population), and patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic tumors (ADV/MET population).

The researchers found that in the ADJ/primary population, radiotherapy did not affect overall survival (OS); however, adjusted recurrence-free survival (RFS) was significantly lower in the radiotherapy group. Significantly poorer OS and RFS were seen for older patients. Significant associations were seen for tumor size and immunosuppression with poorer RFS only. In the ADJ/recurrent population, radiotherapy had no effect on OS or RFS. The only factor associated with poorer OS was age. In an age- and sex-adjusted analysis in the ADV/MET population, significant associations were seen for radiotherapy with longer progression-free survival, with no effect on OS.

"Radiotherapy could be considered as an alternative treatment option for patients with locally advanced, incompletely resected or oligometastatic skin adnexal carcinomas," the authors write.

