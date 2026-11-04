Dermatology Special

Survey Data Highlight Need for Continued Education on Vitiligo

Less than half of HCPs used Wood's lamp to support examination; few wait more than six months to assess treatment outcome
vitiligo
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Doctors
Education
Vitiligo