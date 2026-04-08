Topical Melatonin Demonstrates Anti-Aging Effects in Human Skin

TUESDAY, April 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Topical melatonin demonstrates multitargeted anti-aging effects in human skin, according to a review published in the March issue of SKIN.Christy Angelia Budiono, M.D., from Hasanuddin University in Makassar, Indonesia, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine topical melatonin and skin aging outcomes. Eligible studies included human clinical trials, ex vivo human skin research, in vitro cellular studies, and an in vivo animal model; 12 studies met the inclusion criteria.The researchers found that topical melatonin alone or in combination improved hydration (up to +59.5 percent) and firmness (up to +30 percent) and reduced wrinkle depth (−11 to −31 percent) and surface roughness (−13 to −26.5 percent) across clinical studies. Reduced mTORC1 activity and MMP-1 were seen in ex vivo evidence, as well as increased COL17A1, fibrillin-1, and mitochondrial markers (TFAM, MTCO-1, and VDAC). There was an association seen for combined topical plus oral strategies with improved lipid profiles, including ceramides and triglycerides. Angiogenic signaling (increased vascular endothelial growth factor) and collagen remodeling were supported by animal data. There were no reports of serious adverse events."Topical melatonin demonstrates multitargeted anti-aging effects in human skin, improving biomechanical, structural, and biochemical markers of aging with an excellent safety profile," the authors write. "Its integration into dermatologic and cosmetic regimens offers a promising, evidence-based strategy for skin rejuvenation."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter