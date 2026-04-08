Dermatology Special

Topical Melatonin Demonstrates Anti-Aging Effects in Human Skin

Topical melatonin improves hydration and firmness and reduces wrinkle depth and surface roughness in clinical studies
cream ointment skin gel
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Aging
Skin Care
Melatonin

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