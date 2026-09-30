U.K. Biobank Data Show Link Between Diet Quality and Adult Acne

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For middle-aged and older adults, diet quality is associated with adult acne, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology.Bochen Li, from King's College London, and colleagues examined associations between diet quality and adult acne in U.K. Biobank participants aged 37 to 73 years. Data were included for 228,757 participants; 0.7 and 2.5 percent had current acne and reported a history of acne, respectively.The researchers found that participants with acne were younger and more often female. The odds of current acne were lower in association with higher adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet (adjusted odds ratio, 0.93 per score). In exploratory sex-stratified analyses, the association with a Mediterranean-style diet was seen for women (adjusted odds ratio, 0.90), while higher odds of acne were seen in association with low-carbohydrate dietary pattern scores in men (adjusted odds ratio, 1.04). Inverse associations were seen for cooked vegetables and yogurt with acne, while positive associations were seen for pork, skimmed milk, and milk-based desserts."Future prospective and interventional studies with detailed dermatological phenotyping and mechanistic biomarkers are needed to clarify temporality, causal mechanisms, and treatment-relevant implications," the authors write.Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and dermatology industries; two authors disclosed ties to Yakult UK & Ireland Ltd.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter