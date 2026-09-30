Dermatology Special

U.K. Biobank Data Show Link Between Diet Quality and Adult Acne

Higher adherence to Mediterranean diet linked to lower odds of current acne in women
acne
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Acne
Mediterranean Diet
Food and Nutrition
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