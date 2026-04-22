Dermatology Special

Ultrasonography, CT Outperform Physical Exam for Identifying Metastases in cSCC

Almost perfect agreement seen for ultrasonography and CT, while concordance with physical examination was poor
senior woman doctor skin
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Skin Cancer
Diagnosis
Ultrasound
CT scan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com