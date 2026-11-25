WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib is similar for those who switched from dupilumab to upadacitinib and those who received continuous upadacitinib, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Vimal H. Prajapati, M.D., from the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and colleagues examined upadacitinib safety and efficacy in a 52-week open-label extension (OLE) study, continuously or after switching from dupilumab. Patients with moderate-to-severe AD who completed 24 weeks of dupilumab 300 mg or upadacitinib 30 mg in the phase 3b Heads Up study were enrolled and received 52 weeks of upadacitinib 30 mg in the OLE.The researchers found that, consistent with previous AD studies, the safety profiles of upadacitinib were similar for patients who received continuous upadacitinib and those who switched from dupilumab. During the OLE with continuous upadacitinib, clinical responses for skin clearance and itch relief were sustained. Clinical response at the end of the OLE was generally comparable for patients who switched from dupilumab to upadacitinib and those who received continuous upadacitinib."The safety profile of upadacitinib throughout the 52-week Heads Up OLE study among patients with AD who switched from dupilumab to upadacitinib was generally similar to that observed among patients who received continuous upadacitinib, suggesting that prior dupilumab exposure does not influence upadacitinib safety," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, which manufactures upadacitinib and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter