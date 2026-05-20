Use of Isotretinoin in Adolescence Not Linked to Reduced Adult Height

WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Use of isotretinoin for acne in adolescents is not associated with reduced adult height, according to a study published online May 20 in JAMA Dermatology.Sigrun Alba Johannesdottir Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D., from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether isotretinoin use in adolescence is associated with reduced adult height in a nationwide population-based cross-sectional study analyzing individuals eligible for military conscription in Denmark from Jan. 1, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2015.The study included 379,196 individuals: 368,338 men and 10,858 women. The median age at conscription was 19.0 and 19.2 years for men and women, respectively. At age 19 years, the mean height was 180.4 and 168.3 cm in men and women, respectively. The researchers found that across exposures, there was little variation in adult height. In the isotretinoin group, the adjusted mean difference in height was 0.31 and 0.25 cm among men and women, respectively, compared with the reference group; these differences were below the predefined minimal clinically important difference. Across analyses stratified by age at initiation and cumulative dose and when using stunting as the outcome, the findings were consistent."Given the substantial psychosocial burden of moderate-to-severe acne, these findings may provide reassurance for clinicians, patients, and families and support shared evidence-based decision-making when isotretinoin therapy is considered during adolescence," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter