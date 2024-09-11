UV Exposure Continues to Be Linked to Increased Melanoma Incidence in Those With Fair Skin

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Ultraviolet (UV) exposure remains associated with an increased risk for melanoma in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I to IV, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Sept. 4 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

Michael Kwa, M.D., from Henry Ford Health in Detroit, and colleagues conducted a systematic review from January 2002 to December 2021 analyzing UV exposure and melanoma risk in individuals with Fitzpatrick type I to IV skin types. Twenty-six studies met the inclusion criteria, with data spanning individuals from national and multinational cohorts.

The researchers found that based on data from 20 studies (77 percent), there was a significant association between UV exposure and melanoma incidence. The most commonly assessed risk factor was sunburn. Studies of sunburn included 3,417 melanomas, and positive significant odds ratios were identified in 11 of 13 studies, ranging from 1.23 to 8.48. In a pooled analysis of the risk for melanoma with sunburn history, the unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios for the risk for melanoma with sunburn history were 1.66 and 1.23, respectively. The second most common risk factor was cumulative sun exposure, encompassing 913 melanomas; positive significant odds ratios varied from 1.1 to 5.2. Most studies showed an association with UV index, outdoor leisure activity, and left-sided laterality.

"Sunburns were the most robustly captured and were found to signify an increased risk of melanoma while other forms of UV exposure had mixed results. Thus, ongoing counseling for photoprotection remains valuable for mitigating the risk of melanoma in this population," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)