Dermatology Special

Vitiligo Linked to Significant Psychosocial Challenges

Head and neck involvement linked to poorer quality of life, including altered grooming behaviors, clothing adaptations
vitiligo
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Mental Health
Vitiligo
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