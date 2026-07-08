Vitiligo Linked to Significant Psychosocial Challenges

WEDNESDAY, July 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Vitiligo is associated with significant psychosocial challenges, according to a study published online June 15 in the Australasian Journal of Dermatology.Megan Noda, M.D., from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in Wollongong, Australia, and colleagues recruited adults with physician-confirmed or self-reported vitiligo to complete an anonymous online survey in an effort to explore the psychosocial impacts of vitiligo. Demographics and the 15-item VitiQoL questionnaire were included as quantitative data, while qualitative responses addressed challenges, management, and barriers to care.Overall, 181 participants responded (81.8 percent women), mainly from the United Kingdom and Australia (53.59 and 29.83 percent, respectively). The researchers found that stigmatization and sun exposure were identified as prominent challenges in a qualitative analysis. Poorer quality of life was seen in association with head and neck involvement, including altered grooming behaviors, clothing adaptations, difficulties forming new friendships, and limitations in daily activity (mean, 3.78, 4.42, 2.21, and 2.93, respectively). Greater emotional impact was reported by men (mean, 4.27), and they had more difficulty forming friendships than women (mean, 2.85)."These findings demonstrate that vitiligo burden extends beyond visible skin changes to include behavioral adaptations, treatment pessimism, and underrecognized involvement of sensitive sites," the authors write. "These domains highlight the need for comprehensive, patient-centered management strategies that integrate medical, psychological, and social support."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter