Scrolling Through Online Videos Only Makes Boredom Worse

If you’re bored, scrolling through online videos may actually make the problem worse.

Researchers say digital switching – when you only watch snippets or fast forward through videos – leaves people less satisfied.

They conducted 17 experiments with more than 1,600 people in the U.S. and Canada. In one, participants were first asked to watch a 10-minute video in its entirety and then given the option to switch through several shorter videos.

The participants reported feeling less bored when they watched the single video and found the viewing experience more satisfying, engaging and meaningful.

The lead author says, “Digital switching may make the content of online videos seem meaningless because people don’t have time to engage with or understand the content.”

She says the resulting boredom could have a negative impact on mental health. Chronic boredom has been linked to depressive symptoms and anxiety.

Her advice for people who like to hit up TikTok or YouTube when they’re bored? Focus on the content and minimize the swipe.

Source: Journal of Experimental Psychology: General

Author Affiliations: University of Toronto