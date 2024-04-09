Five Steps To Boost Your Healthcare Content Marketing

Interest in content marketing is at all time highs as companies look for effective ways to build brand awareness. Content marketing has become an increasingly important component of digital marketing strategy, especially for pharma and healthcare providers.

But what exactly is content marketing? According to the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) "Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly-defined audience — and, ultimately, to drive profitable customer action.

To help get you started, we offer these five key steps:

Understand Your Audience: Develop a deep understanding of your target audience, including their needs, concerns, and behaviors. Create audience personas to tailor your content to different segments, ensuring it resonates and provides value. This will be crucial in building credibility. Create Relevant and Engaging Content: Produce high-quality informative content that addresses the pain points, questions, and interests of your audience. This could be different types of content and range from informative blog posts, videos, and infographics to research studies and whitepapers. The content should be engaging, easy to understand, and medically accurate. Optimize for Search Engines Optimization (SEO): Implement SEO best practices to ensure your content is discoverable online. Use relevant keywords, optimize titles and meta descriptions, and build a network of backlinks to enhance your search engine rankings and visibility. Leverage Multiple Channels: Distribute your content across various platforms where your audience is active, such as social media channels, email newsletters, and industry forums. This multi-channel approach increases your reach and engagement. Measure and Analyze Performance: Regularly track and analyze the performance of your content marketing efforts using analytics tools. Assess metrics like website traffic, engagement rates, and conversion rates to understand what works and what doesn’t, allowing for informed adjustments to your strategy.

Implementing these steps can help healthcare organizations effectively engage with their audience, establish trust, and position themselves as thought leaders in their field.

Understanding Your Audience

Knowing your audience is important for successful healthcare content marketing. Figure out who your audience is, what they want to know, and how they like to receive information. Use tools like Google Analytics to monitor website traffic and user behavior. Social media analytics can also help you understand the demographics, interests, and engagement of your followers.

Surveys and feedback forms are methods to gather information about your audience’s needs and preferences directly. Additionally, patient journey mapping can help you to understand the evolution from awareness to decision-making.

You can then tailor content to meet their needs at each stage. By combining these tools and methods, healthcare organizations can gain a comprehensive understanding of their audience, enabling them to produce more relevant and impactful content.

Create Relevant and Engaging Content

Creating relevant and engaging content in healthcare means developing material that not only informs but also resonates with the audience, addressing their specific health concerns and interests. It is essential to work with experts in the field including physicians and healthcare professionals to ensure quality content and relevance.

One approach is health content licensing. This is best when you are looking for a lot of content with a limited budget and don’t have your own content ideas. Another option is to hire experts in medical content marketing to create each piece of content, or whole libraries of content on a bespoke basis for you. You can even try case studies. HealthDay ( www.healthday.com ) is a leading content creator who offers both options and can create content both for a patient-facing audience, and a healthcare professional audience.

Partnering with a firm like HealthDay that specializes in content creation for healthcare can help produce high-quality, engaging, and scientifically accurate content. Utilizing these resources can significantly enhance the value and impact of your healthcare content marketing efforts.

Agencies That Specialize in Healthcare Content Marketing

Several agencies specialize in healthcare content marketing, bringing expertise in medical communication and a deep understanding of the healthcare industry. Agencies like W2O Group, Klick Health, and Ogilvy Health are renowned for their ability to create compelling and scientifically accurate content.

RealChemistry combines analytics-driven insights with healthcare expertise to tailor content strategies that resonate with specific audiences.

Klick Health focuses on digital innovation to create engaging and interactive content experiences, leveraging the latest technologies and platforms.

Ogilvy Health , part of the larger Ogilvy network, brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy and creative communication, ensuring that content not only informs but also engages and motivates action.

These agencies have proven track records of delivering impactful content marketing solutions that effectively reach and engage healthcare audiences.

Optimize for SEO

The best SEO tools provide comprehensive features to enhance website visibility and search engine ranking.

Ahrefs is a favorite for its robust keyword research, competitor analysis, and backlink tracking capabilities, helping users to understand their SEO landscape and identify growth opportunities.

SEMrush offers an all-in-one suite that includes keyword research, site audits, and content optimization, making it a go-to for marketers seeking to improve their SEO strategy holistically.

Moz Pro is celebrated for its user-friendly interface and powerful site crawling features, along with reliable metrics like Domain Authority to gauge a site's strength.

Google Search Consol e, a free tool from Google, is essential for monitoring a website's performance in Google search results, understanding search traffic, and identifying issues that might affect rankings.

Lastly, Screaming Frog SEO Spider is a preferred choice for technical SEO audits, allowing users to crawl websites and identify SEO problems.

Together, these tools form a comprehensive arsenal for improving search engine optimization effectively.

Leverage Social Media

Social media is an important additional channel for any healthcare content marketing campaign. Tools like Hootsuite, Buffer, and Sprout Social are invaluable to manage and optimize this process.

Hootsuite allows users to schedule posts, monitor social media traffic, and analyze results across multiple social media platforms from a single dashboard.

Buffer offers similar scheduling and analytics features, with a user-friendly interface that helps streamline the process of posting content across different channels.

Sprout Social stands out for its advanced analytics and engagement features, providing deep insights into audience behavior and facilitating real-time communication with followers.

These tools also often include content calendars that help plan and execute a consistent content strategy across multiple media outlets. By utilizing these tools, healthcare organizations can efficiently manage their online presence, ensuring their content reaches the intended audience through the most effective channels.

Measure Results

Measuring the results is essential for the long term success of any healthcare content marketing campaign. This involves tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) such as website traffic, engagement rates (such as likes, shares, and comments), conversion rates (like appointment bookings or newsletter sign-ups), and patient feedback.

A very user friendly and easy to use measurement tool is Chartbeat . This tracks website and content performance, allowing organizations to analyze user behavior, referral sources, and content engagement.

Social media analytics tools like Hootsuite, are great for measuring Facebook, X, and LinkedIn engagement.

Additionally, patient surveys and feedback forms can offer direct insights into the effectiveness of content in addressing patient needs and preferences.

By regularly monitoring these metrics, healthcare organizations can assess the impact of their content marketing efforts, identify areas for improvement, and refine their strategies to better meet the needs of their audience and achieve their marketing objectives.

In summary, boosting healthcare content marketing requires a strategic and multi-faceted approach. Understanding your audience lays the foundation for creating relevant and engaging content that addresses their specific needs and interests.

Implementing SEO best practices ensures that this content is discoverable and ranks well in search engine results.

Leveraging multiple channels for distribution maximizes reach and engagement, while utilizing tools for social media management streamlines this process and enhances efficiency.

Finally, measuring the results through various analytics tools and feedback mechanisms is crucial for assessing the effectiveness of content marketing efforts and making data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.

By following these five key steps, healthcare organizations can enhance their content marketing strategy, engage more effectively with their audience, and achieve their marketing and communication goals.

