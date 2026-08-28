A Doctor's Take: Cyclospora or Salmonella? The Key Differences and How to Protect Yourself

FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Recent outbreaks of foodborne illness, like the cyclosporiasis cases that have led to hundreds of illnesses, two deaths and produce recalls in several states, remind us that food safety is an ongoing concern. Pathogens like Cyclospora and Salmonella each bring their own risks. Knowing how they differ can help you make safer choices and respond quickly if you or someone you know gets sick.Salmonella Symptoms And TreatmentSalmonella is a bacterium often found in raw or undercooked poultry, eggs, meat and sometimes even fruits and vegetables. If you get sick with Salmonella, you might have diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps or vomiting. These symptoms usually start within a few hours to a few days after eating contaminated food and can last up to a week. Most people recover at home, but young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems can get much sicker and may need hospital care. Salmonella can spread easily, not just from food, but also from contact with infected animals or people.Cyclospora Symptoms And TreatmentCyclospora cayetanensis is a tiny parasite, rather than a bacterium like Salmonella. It causes an illness called cyclosporiasis, which is usually linked to imported fresh produce like berries, leafy greens or herbs. The latest outbreak was traced to bagged salad mixes, showing that even healthy foods can sometimes carry risks. If you get sick with Cyclospora, you might have watery diarrhea, lose your appetite, feel bloated or get tired easily. Symptoms often start about a week after eating contaminated food and can last for weeks or longer. Treatment usually requires specific antibiotics. Unlike Salmonella, Cyclospora does not spread easily from person to person. Most infections come from eating or drinking something contaminated with the parasite.How To Avoid InfectionFoodborne illnesses are becoming more common, partly because food supply chains are more complex and food travels farther than ever before. Changes in farming and even shifts in the climate play a role. Anyone can get sick from contaminated food, but pregnant women, children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness.The best way to protect yourself is through prevention: Wash your hands, utensils and kitchen surfaces often. Cook meats and eggs all the way through. Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water, even if you plan to peel them. Washing helps, but it may not remove all Cyclospora, so it is important to pay attention to food recalls and safety alerts, especially during an outbreak. Keep raw meat, poultry and seafood away from foods that are ready to eat to avoid cross-contamination.If you think you might have a foodborne illness, especially if your symptoms are severe or do not go away, call your healthcare provider. Drink plenty of fluids, get rest and do not prepare food for others until you're feeling better. Letting your local health department know about your illness can help them track outbreaks and protect others in your community.Because our food often travels long distances before it reaches our tables, it's important to stay alert and practice good hygiene. By learning about risks, including Salmonella and Cyclospora, and handling food safely, you can help protect yourself, your family and your community.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on current foodborne outbreaks.SOURCES: The Hill, Aug. 6, 2026; PBS News, July 27, 2026; Parasitology, Nov. 8, 2019; Pediatrics in Review, Jan. 1, 2025 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter