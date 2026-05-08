Exposure Therapy Can Successfully Ease Peanut Allergies

Key TakeawaysExposure therapy can successfully treat preschool kids with peanut allergiesAbout 82% of kids fed small amounts of peanut developed resistance over three yearsA few children needed adrenaline shots during treatment, indicating that the therapy should be done under medical supervision.FRIDAY, May 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Exposure therapy can successfully protect preschool children from peanut allergies, a new study says.Children ages 1 to 3 fed small amounts of peanut daily slowly became accustomed to them, researchers reported May 6 in The Lancet Regional Health Europe.“All children who followed the protocol achieved the goal of eating three and a half peanuts without experiencing an allergic reaction, and most were able to consume up to 25 peanuts,” researcher Caroline Nilsson said in a news release. Nilsson is an associate professor of clinical science and education at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.“We consider the treatment to be safe if it is carried out under controlled conditions in a healthcare setting,” she said.For the new study, researchers treated 75 toddlers in Stockholm with confirmed peanut allergies. Their allergies varied in severity from mild symptoms to severe reactions.Fifty children were randomly selected to receive exposure therapy in the form of peanut puffs, while the other 25 kids completely avoided peanuts.Treatment began in the hospital with a very low dose, and then continued at home with daily amounts fed to the kids. Every four to six weeks, the dose was increased until the children reached a low maintenance dose equal to about one an a half peanuts per day.“This is the first randomized study of oral immunotherapy in toddlers involving a slow up-dosing and a low maintenance dose,” Nilsson said. “The peanut puffs were easily ingested, which made the treatment simple for families to follow, and we were surprised by how positive the results were.”After three years, 82% of kids in the exposure therapy group could eat at least three and a half peanuts without an allergic reaction, compared to 12% of kids in the control group.Side effects tended to be mild, including itchy mouth or skin rashes. More serious reactions mainly occurred while peanut doses were being escalated, and a few children needed adrenaline injections, researchers said.They said this shows that while treatment works, it needs to take place under controlled conditions with oversight from medical professionals.“This is not something that parents should attempt at home, as serious reactions can still occur,” researcher Anna Asarnoj said in a news release. She’s an associate professor of women’s and children’s health at the Karolinska Institute.Next, researchers plan to analyze how youngsters’ immune system changes during treatment. They also plan to track the children, monitoring their long-term tolerance.More informationThe Allergy & Asthma Network has more on peanut allergy treatment.SOURCES: Karolinska Institute, news release, May 6, 2026; The Lancet Regional Health Europe, May 6, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents should undertake exposure therapy for kids with peanut allergies only under the supervision of a medical professional..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter