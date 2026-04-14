Allergies

Gut Bacteria Might Drive Rare Food Allergy in Children, Study Finds

Allergy food concept. Allergy food as almonds, milk, pistachios, tomato, lemon, kiwi, trout, strawberry, bread, sesame seeds, eggs, peanuts and bean on wooden table
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Bacteria
Food Allergies
microbiome

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