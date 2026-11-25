Key TakeawaysUse of the bodybuilding supplement creatine nearly doubled among college students (mostly males) from 2020 to 2025The trend is likely fueled by increasing social media pressure to muscle upCreatine is relatively safe, but high doses can bring side effects.WEDNESDAY, Nov. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Use of the bodybuilding supplement creatine has nearly doubled in just five years among U.S. college students, a new study shows.Most users were young men, and researchers suspect heightened pressures from social media to bulk up might be driving the trend.“Our findings suggest that these products are becoming a more prominent behavior among college students, making it important for health professionals to understand why young people are using them and how to support safe and informed decision-making," said study lead author Kyle Ganson, an associate professor of social work at the University of Toronto in Canada. Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that helps muscles recycle energy. It helps draw water into muscle cells, boosting workout performance. The supplement is generally thought to be safe at recommended doses (3 to 5 grams per day), but higher doses can cause stomach cramps, nausea or diarrhea, experts warn.The new study looked at data from the Healthy Minds Study, an annual survey of U.S. college students. Ganson's team analyzed responses from nearly 40,000 students for the years 2020 to 2025. The research showed that while 7.7% of students reported using creatine in 2020, by 2025 that number had almost doubled to 13.5%. Men were four times more likely to be taking the supplement than women.Use of protein supplements (another bodybuilding aid) also rose — from 23.8% in 2020 to 28% five years later. Again, men were by far the more frequent users.Use of more dangerous anabolic steroids was rare: Use of these muscle enhancers remained stable, at just 0.5% of survey respondents over the five years of the study.Ganson said social media, which has increasingly hyped body-enhancing trends such as "looksmaxxing" at young men, may be to blame for the surge in creatine use.“We are seeing a broader cultural emphasis on building muscle and achieving a particular body ideal, especially among boys and young men,” Ganson said in a university news release. “Social media may be contributing to these pressures by normalizing supplement use as part of everyday fitness routines," he continued. "However, it is important to recognize that not all supplement use is inherently problematic, and the reasons young people use these products can vary considerably.”The study appears in the February issue of the journal Performance Enhancement & Health.More informationFind out more about creatine at the University of Rochester.SOURCE: University of Toronto, news release, Nov. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouCreatine use is soaring among young men, but high doses can come with side effects..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter